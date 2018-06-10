Australia beat Middlesex by 101 runs

June 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Australia thrashed Middlesex by 101 runs at Lord’s on Saturday in their final one-day warm up match ahead of a series with England.

Middlesex, set 284 for victory, finished on 182 all out with exactly nine overs remaining.

They lost their last six wickets for 43 runs, with Kane Richardson taking three for 31.

Australia, as in their tour-opening 57-run win over Sussex at Hove on Thursday, were held to a score of below 300.

Their total of 283 for six at Lord’s featured Travis Head’s 106 and Aaron Finch’s 54 — his second 50 of the tour.

World champions Australia face number one-ranked England, the 2019 World Cup hosts, in the first of five one-day internationals at The Oval on Wednesday. – AFP

 
 
 

