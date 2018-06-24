Australia bat as they bid to avoid England whitewash

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat in the fifth and final one-day international against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

England, bidding for their first 5-0 ODI series sweep of arch-rivals Australia, made three changes to the side that won the fourth ODI at Chester-le-Street by six wickets on Thursday.

Fast bowler Craig Overton, who made his ODI debut in that match, was ruled out with soreness in his side as the previously rested Liam Plunkett returned.

For this match, 2019 World Cup hosts England — the number one-ranked side in this format – rested left-arm quick David Willey and fast bowler Mark Wood, with Surrey seamer Sam Curran given an ODI debut while Nottinghamshire paceman Jake Ball was recalled to the team.

Australia, who have lost 15 of their last 17 completed ODIs, made two changes.

They left out Jhye Richardson, with fellow paceman Kane Richardson returning, while batsman D’Arcy Short was selected after medium-pacer Michael Neser was omitted.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket keeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid and Jake Ball.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey, Tim Paine (captain and wicket keeper), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake and Nathan Lyon.