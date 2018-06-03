Arthur criticizes Pakistan for scoring ‘substandard’ first innings total

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Head coach of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur said that his were paying the price for posting a “substandard” first-innings score in the Headingley Test match against England.

Arthur urged his side to play the way they did in the Lord’s Test during an interview.

“If you win the toss and bat, you’ve got to put the opposition under pressure. You’ve got to score 300 plus,” he said. “We need to go back and do what we did at Lord’s.”

“We showed a lot of patience and a lot of discipline.”

He stated that the side was committed to attack and defence.

“On wickets like this, we speak three words: discipline, intent and technique. We want them to attack and defend with intent. But, we need to make those decisions a bit clearer.”

Arthur asked his bowlers to dismiss the English batsmen and make a comeback with the bat in their second innings.

Published in Cricket, SPORTS

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan beat Thailand in Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2018

June 3, 2018 2:46 pm

Vaughan warns Broad ‘you haven’t won yet’

June 3, 2018 1:47 pm

England beat Nigeria, Germany suffer shock loss to Austria in friendlies

June 3, 2018 1:15 pm

Rabada wins South Africa’s top player prize

June 3, 2018 12:34 pm

Caretaker PM Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk visits Swat

June 3, 2018 12:06 pm

I’ve joined PTI, not Fawad Chaudhry: Zulfiqar Khosa

June 3, 2018 12:08 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.