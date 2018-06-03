Arthur criticizes Pakistan for scoring ‘substandard’ first innings total

Head coach of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur said that his were paying the price for posting a “substandard” first-innings score in the Headingley Test match against England.

Arthur urged his side to play the way they did in the Lord’s Test during an interview.

“If you win the toss and bat, you’ve got to put the opposition under pressure. You’ve got to score 300 plus,” he said. “We need to go back and do what we did at Lord’s.”

“We showed a lot of patience and a lot of discipline.”

He stated that the side was committed to attack and defence.

“On wickets like this, we speak three words: discipline, intent and technique. We want them to attack and defend with intent. But, we need to make those decisions a bit clearer.”

Arthur asked his bowlers to dismiss the English batsmen and make a comeback with the bat in their second innings.

Story first published: 3rd June 2018