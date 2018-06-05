Arthur advises Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq to play English county

Head coach of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur has advised batsmen Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to play county cricket in England.

“We’re hoping to get Azhar and Asad to play some county cricket,” Arthur said in an interview. “There is a little bit of interest at the moment, for a short period of time.”

“If they (Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq) were to play county cricket we’d certainly encourage that.”

Asad Shafiq scored two half centuries in three Tests. He also scored a ton in the warm-up game against Northamptonshire.

Azhar had a poor tour as he averaged just over 12 in the Test matches against Ireland and England.

The Pakistani coach said that he was well aware of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq’s work ethic and they will be there physically, mentally and technically because they have to be.

“I’d love to see them do county cricket. It is more time for them playing cricket and that’s got to be beneficial to us,” he said.

The coach added that he thought Asad played well this tour and Azhar is a quality player.