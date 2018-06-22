Argentina’s loss to Croatia leaves Lyari fans heartbroken

A supporter said that the star player Lionel Messi disappointed them in the fixture."Argentina is a good side overall but we could not believe that they could concede three goals," another disappointed fan said.He added that they were disappointed by the team's performance.Another fan said that the people of Lyari were optimistic for a win against the European side but they were left with broken hearts."The game presented by the side was not up to par," a dejected fan said.Argentina are on the brink of elimination in the mega event following the defeat.A horrendous mistake by goalkeeper Willy Caballero and two further goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic mean the two-time former champions have to rely on an unlikely sequence of results if they are to progress in Russia.It was the heaviest defeat for the two-time world champions in the first round group stages of a World Cup tournament since they lost 6-1 to Czechoslovakia in 1958.