Argentina face criticism on social media over Croatia loss

Argentina were humbled 3-0 by Croatia and the former world champions are on the brink of elimination in the first round of the World Cup. The users of social media website Twitter wasted no time in poking fun at the South American nation and especially its star player Lionel Messi following the defeat.
Here are some tweets criticising the Argentinian side.
The only guy who can save Argentina now 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/d91mI55QUK
— Yogheswaran (@YoghesW) June 22, 2018
Argentina fans trying to hide from Brazil fans. pic.twitter.com/wN5pUvR0di
— Poduvalinho (@vivekpoduval) June 22, 2018
Oh no not Messi oh no, is this it?Is it over yet?(Family watching that Horror of Argentina losing against Croatia #ARGCRِO #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/tWE6w4KNfE
— Sizwe Luthuli (@Dr_Sizwes) June 22, 2018
Argentina in hurry to go home Urgentina😊😊 #ARGCRO
— i’md Zone (@imd_zone) June 22, 2018
That moment when Argentina is trying to move forward but our naija head no gree for them @noisemaker_ @EmpireRadio1045 @MrLummie @deohms @PearlBizzles pic.twitter.com/7XCYqkmhGW
— Greaterheights Femi (@greaterheights_) June 22, 2018
#ARG and messi fans after the mistake of willy Caballero. #ARGCRO #Caballero
Willy Caballero. pic.twitter.com/PbzRMQeX9o
— Mehwish Ijaz (@MehwishIjazi) June 21, 2018
Wait me mosalah 😂😂
#ARGCRO#الأرجنتين_كرواتيا pic.twitter.com/YBvOn8kQ7w
— – سسييعيود . (@Skhh1471) June 21, 2018
When u just realise that Ronaldo has more goals than the whole of Argentina worldcup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/e0hJPFOEgu
— Philip. ugonna (@philip_ugonna) June 22, 2018
Croatia 🇭🇷 Coach Right Now! #ARGCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/w3euGbJ5MC
— S A M ❤️🇪🇸❤️🇵🇰❤️ ® (@sameerawastic) June 22, 2018
I foresee a sudden rise in popularity of a certain Madonna’s song…😙 🇦🇷🇭🇷#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/58hOz5RNy2
— Ivona Mikjel (@IvonaMikjel) June 22, 2018
Just bout right #Messi #Argentina #ARGCRO #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/mlZqd0oJSj
— feeffuh (@feeffuh) June 22, 2018
#willycaballero tonight…#ARGCRO#rusia2018#WorldCup
pic.twitter.com/VP3hnlkqZO
— Bob Marinkovich #Repúblico (@ElMarinkovich) June 21, 2018
Argentina on paper vs reality. #WorldCup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/5YAshB6AlA
— Bikash Bhandari (@Bkas_Bhandari) June 22, 2018