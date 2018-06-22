Argentina face criticism on social media over Croatia loss

Argentina were humbled 3-0 by Croatia and the former world champions are on the brink of elimination in the first round of the World Cup. The users of social media website Twitter wasted no time in poking fun at the South American nation and especially its star player Lionel Messi following the defeat.

Here are some tweets criticising the Argentinian side.

The only guy who can save Argentina now 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/d91mI55QUK — Yogheswaran (@YoghesW) June 22, 2018

Argentina fans trying to hide from Brazil fans. pic.twitter.com/wN5pUvR0di — Poduvalinho (@vivekpoduval) June 22, 2018

Oh no not Messi oh no, is this it?Is it over yet?(Family watching that Horror of Argentina losing against Croatia #ARGCRِO #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/tWE6w4KNfE — Sizwe Luthuli (@Dr_Sizwes) June 22, 2018

Argentina in hurry to go home Urgentina😊😊 #ARGCRO — i’md Zone (@imd_zone) June 22, 2018

When u just realise that Ronaldo has more goals than the whole of Argentina worldcup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/e0hJPFOEgu — Philip. ugonna (@philip_ugonna) June 22, 2018