Alonso fastest on official Le Mans test day

June 4, 2018
Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso limbered up for his Le Mans 24 Hours debut by recording the fastest lap in Sunday’s official testing for the French sportscar race.

The Spaniard, who will be racing for Toyota in the top LMP1 category on June 16/17, lapped the Sarthe circuit in a best time of three minutes 19.066 seconds in the number eight TS050 hybrid.

“First laps at Le Mans! Mega circuit! Learning and enjoying every lap,” he said on Twitter.

Alonso is combining the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with racing for McLaren in Formula One and has a busy schedule, with the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal next weekend before he returns to Le Mans.

That is then followed by the French, Austrian and British Grands Prix on successive weekends.

Le Mans ‘rookie’ drivers, including Britain’s 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button, must take part in the test day and complete at least 10 laps after also undergoing a simulator session.

The day featured two timed four-hour sessions. Qualifying for the race starts on June 13. – Reuters

 
 
 

