A Pakistani teenager will conduct the coin toss in Friday’s World Cup match between Brazil and Costa Rica, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Ahmed Raza, a 15-year-old boy from Sialkot, will conduct the coin toss for the Brazil-Costa Rica match on June 22 at 4:45pm (PST).

Ahmed Raza’s family has been crafting hand-stitched footballs for professional leagues across three generations.

The 15-year-old will be the first Pakistani who represents the country in a Football World Cup.