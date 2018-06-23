Afridi, Gul picked for all-time T20 squad

Cricketing website ESPNCricinfo has picked Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul for their all-time Twenty20 International team of the last 25 years.

The team was picked by a jury comprising Ian Chappell, Sanjay Manjrekar, John Wright, Dav Whatmore and Mark Nicholas.

West Indies cricketers Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo while India’s Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were also part of the dream team.

Brendon McCullum of New Zealand, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan were also picked for the squad.

Team: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, MS Dhoni, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Umar Gul and Lasith Malinga.