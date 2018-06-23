Afridi, Gul picked for all-time T20 squad

June 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Cricketing website ESPNCricinfo has picked Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul for their all-time Twenty20 International team of the last 25 years.

The team was picked by a jury comprising Ian Chappell, Sanjay Manjrekar, John Wright, Dav Whatmore and Mark Nicholas.

West Indies cricketers Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo while India’s Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were also part of the dream team.

Brendon McCullum of New Zealand, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan were also picked for the squad.

Team: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, MS Dhoni, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Umar Gul and Lasith Malinga.

 
 
 

See Also

PCB cuts number of players for central contracts to increase salary

June 23, 2018 12:59 pm

Pakistan name squads for Zimbabwe T20 tri-series, ODIs

June 22, 2018 8:21 pm

The govt raised Rs790b from taxes on petroleum products last fiscal year

June 22, 2018 6:52 pm

Chaudhry Nisar to reveal differences with Nawaz after Kulsoom’s condition stabilises

June 22, 2018 6:19 pm

Taliban kill 16 Afghan soldiers, kidnap engineers after ceasefire ends

June 22, 2018 4:43 pm

Mohammad Amir may miss Zimbabwe tour

June 22, 2018 1:44 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.