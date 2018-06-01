1st T20: Pakistan set 205-run target for Scotland

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed (C) celebrates his half-century with Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik during the first Twenty20 International cricket match between Scotland and Pakistan at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANDY BUCHANAN

Pakistan have set a massive target of 205 runs against Scotland in first T20 international in Edinburgh.

Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan skipper, and middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik scored fifties against the hosts.

Sarfraz played a blistering innings of 89 runs off just 49 balls. Shoaib Malik also contributed 53 runs off just 27 balls.

Pakistan opted to bat first winning the toss.

This is Scotland’s first T20I since January 2017 in Dubai, where they lost to Ireland by 98 runs.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

Scotland XI: KJ Coetzer, HG Munsey, RD Berrington, CS MacLeod, DE Budge, MA Leask, MH Cross (wk), SM Sharif, MRJ Watt, AC Evans, Hamza Tahir.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan’s rupee extends slide, central bank may have lent support

June 12, 2018 9:44 pm

Pakistan to play against Scotland in first T20

June 12, 2018 2:31 pm

Pakistan team return home after Women’s Asia Cup

June 12, 2018 2:14 pm

Teenage Afghan googly wizard wows cricketing world

June 11, 2018 8:42 pm

Pakistan Eurobonds fall after rupee slump

June 11, 2018 8:20 pm

Dr Farooq Sattar to launch ‘Southern Sindh Province Movement’

June 11, 2018 6:53 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.