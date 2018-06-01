1st T20: Pakistan set 205-run target for Scotland

Pakistan have set a massive target of 205 runs against Scotland in first T20 international in Edinburgh.

Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan skipper, and middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik scored fifties against the hosts.

Sarfraz played a blistering innings of 89 runs off just 49 balls. Shoaib Malik also contributed 53 runs off just 27 balls.

Pakistan opted to bat first winning the toss.

Pakistan win the toss and will bat first. #followscotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/IluaEKcL59 — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) June 12, 2018

This is Scotland’s first T20I since January 2017 in Dubai, where they lost to Ireland by 98 runs.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

Scotland XI: KJ Coetzer, HG Munsey, RD Berrington, CS MacLeod, DE Budge, MA Leask, MH Cross (wk), SM Sharif, MRJ Watt, AC Evans, Hamza Tahir.