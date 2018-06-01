1st T20: Pakistan batting first against Scotland in Edinburugh

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan’s skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20 international against Scotland in Edinburugh.

This is Scotland’s first T20I since January 2017 in Dubai, where they lost to Ireland by 98 runs.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

Scotland XI: KJ Coetzer, HG Munsey, RD Berrington, CS MacLeod, DE Budge, MA Leask, MH Cross (wk), SM Sharif, MRJ Watt, AC Evans, Hamza Tahir.

 

 
 
 

