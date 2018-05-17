Zimbabwe appoint Rajput as interim cricket coach

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Zimbabwe on Thursday appointed Indian Lalchand Rajput as interim cricket coach to replace Heath Streak, who was sacked in March after failing to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

“Rajput is a highly qualified, vastly experienced and well-respected coach who was in charge when India won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007,” Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement.

Lalchand, 56, will start work immediately ahead of a triangular Twenty20 international (T20I) series involving Zimbabwe, Australia and Pakistan in Harare in July.

Rajput coached Afghanistan in the last two years before his latest appointment.

“Apart from his success with India, he was also Afghanistan’s head coach and led them to Test status,” ZC said.

“As a player, Rajput was a solid opening batsman who played Test and one-day international cricket for India.”

Published in Sports

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

