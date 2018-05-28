World Cup 2018 factbox: Russia

May 28, 2018
Facts on hosts Russia, who play in World Cup Group A:

Country: Russia

Honours: 1960 European Championship winners (as the Soviet Union); European Championship runners up (as the Soviet Union) — 1964, 1972, 1988; Olympic Gold in 1956 (as the Soviet Union)

Past World Cup performance: Fourth World Cup as an independent nation (seven World Cups as the Soviet Union).

Best result: Fourth place in 1966 (Soviet Union)

FIFA ranking: 66th

Main clubs: Spartak Moscow, Zenit Saint Petersburg, CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow, Dynamo Moscow

Nickname: Sbornaya

How they qualified: Automatically as hosts

Friendly matches scheduled:

March 23, Moscow, Russia-Brazil 0-3

March 27, Saint Petersburg, Russia-France 1-3

May 30, Austria v Russia in Innsbruck, Austria

June 5, Russia v Turkey in Moscow

Preliminary 28-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Club Brugge/BEL), Soslan Dzhanaev (Rubin Kazan), Andrei Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg)

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Fyodor Kudryashov (both Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Roman Neustadter (Fenerbahce/TUR), Konstantin Rausch (Dynamo Moscow), Andrei Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Fernandes, Sergei Ignashevich (both CSKA Moscow)

Midfielders: Yury Gazinsky (Krasnodar), Alan Dzagoev, Alexander Golovin (both CSKA Moscow), Alexander Erokhin, Yury Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev (all Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin, Alexander Samedov (both Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Tashyev (Dynamo Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal/ESP)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar), Fyodor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) – AFP

