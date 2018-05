World Cup 2018 factbox: Portugal

Facts on Portugal in World Cup group B:

Country: Portugal

Honours: European Championship winners 2016

Past World Cup performances: Seventh participation. Best result: Third (1966)

FIFA ranking: 4th

Main clubs: Benfica, Porto, Sporting Lisbon

Nickname: A Selecao das Quinas

How they qualified: Beat Switzerland to top spot on goal difference in UEFA qualifying Group B after winning nine of their 10 games.

Friendly matches scheduled before the World Cup: May 28 v (Braga, Portugal), June 2 v Belgium (Brussels), June 7 v Algeria (Lisbon)

23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers/SCO), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHI), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR) – AFP

