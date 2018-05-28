World Cup 2018 factbox: Egypt

Facts on Egypt, who play in World Cup Group A:

Country: Egypt

Honours: Africa Cup of Nations winners in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010; Africa Cup of Nations runners-up in 1962, 2017

Past World Cup performance: Third participation.

Best result: First round in 1934 and 1990

FIFA ranking: 46th

Main Clubs: Al-Ahly, Zamalek, Ismaili, Al-Masry, Smouha

Nickname: The Pharaohs

How they qualified: Finished top of Group E in African qualifying

Friendly matches scheduled before the World Cup: June 1 v Colombia (Bergamo), June 6 v Belgium (Brussels)

Provisional 29-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun/KSA), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Ismaily)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ali Gabr (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al Fateh/KSA), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles/USA), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Lens/FRA)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud AbdelAziz (Zamalek), Amro Tarek (Orlando City/USA), Sam Morsy (Wigan/ENG), Mahmoud Abdel Razek (Al Raed/KSA), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa/TUR), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City/ENG), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim (Al Ittihad/KSA)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan (Braga/POR), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry)

Coach: Hector Cuper

The wily Argentine had never managed at international level before Egypt took a gamble on him in 2015. He has since done a remarkable job transforming the footballing fortunes of the country after years of social and political strife had damaged the game.

Cuper took the Pharaohs to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon two years ago, where they lost narrowly to Cameroon. And he has led them to the World Cup for the first time since 1990. His style of football makes his teams hard to beat, although he has never been able to shrug his reputation as a nearly-man, having most notably lost two Champions League finals with Valencia and the Serie A title on the final day of the season with Inter Milan in 2002. – AFP

