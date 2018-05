World Cup 2018 factbox: Denmark

Facts on Denmark, who play in World Cup group C:

Country: Denmark

Honours: European Championship winners 1992

Past World Cup performance: Fifth participation.

Best result: Quarter-finalists in 1998

FIFA ranking: 12th

Main clubs: FC Copenhagen, Brondby, Aalborg, Midtjylland

Nickname: The Red and Whites (De Rod-Hvide)

How they qualified: Finished 2nd behind Poland in UEFA Group E, won playoff against Ireland (5-1 on aggregate).

Friendly matches scheduled:

– Sweden vs Denmark (June 2)

– Denmark vs Mexico (June 9)

27-man provisional World Cup squad (13-man squad named by June 4):

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester/ENG), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield/ENG), Frederik Rønnow (Brondby)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (Sevilla/ESP), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea/ENG), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield/ENG), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Andreas Bjelland (Brentford/ENG), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford/ENG), Peter Ankersen (FC Copenhagen), Jens Stryger (Udinese/ITA), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich/ENG)

Midfielders: William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen/GER), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux/FRA), Lasse Schone (Ajax/NED), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg/NOR), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham/ENG), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo/ESP)

Forwards: Pione Sisto (Celta/ESP), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux/FRA – on loan from Middlesbrough/ENG), Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta/ITA), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig/GER), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord/NED), Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg/NOR), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax/NED) – AFP

Sports Published in Football

Story first published: 30th May 2018