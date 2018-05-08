A women’s kabaddi match was played for the first time in Pakistan’s history at Nishtar Sports Complex in Lahore.

And the first raid for the women’s match

Strawberry Ambitions in pink

Strawberry Dreams in blue#WomenInKabaddi #SuperKabaddiLeague pic.twitter.com/HjDNTGnUi0 — Telenor Super Kabaddi League (@Super_Kabaddi) May 7, 2018

The match featured Strawberry Ambitions and Strawberry Dreams in action. The Ambitions managed to defeat Dreams by 33-31 in the close encounter.

#WomeninKabaddi was one of the top trends on Twitter with netizens promoting the match.

Feel so proud to hear about the success stories of Pakistan Women Kabaddi players. #WomenInKabaddi pic.twitter.com/T38QG7aFy6 — Sadaf Alvi (@TheGrumpyDoctor) May 7, 2018

Raise your hand if you want to see a Women’s Kabaddi League in Pakistan too #WomenInKabaddi — Bhooki Abeer 🍟🍝🍕 (@DMisHaram) May 7, 2018

Exhibition match this year and may be a whole league next year! Excited to see #WomenInKabaddi in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/0Lqfk60Z0f — Arsalan Ali (@Arsalanalisays) May 7, 2018

Thank you @Super_Kabaddi for giving my girls this huge platform. I feel so proud and so good today! Finally woman are playing! It’s a good day.#WomenInKabaddi pic.twitter.com/VCfG8ZnEw3 — Laraib Mehtab (@laraibmufc) May 7, 2018

All the best to our girls for this landmark event. Hats off to all the sportswomen. #WomenInKabaddi pic.twitter.com/J9GB99VxrO — Hina Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) May 7, 2018

Sports like badminton & tennis already had huge female stars, so their leagues showcased them but it’s fantastic that @Super_Kabaddi is going the extra step & creating leagues even where no female star power exists. Full credit to the vision of the organisers. #WomenInKabaddi — Aman (@LalaLoyalist) May 7, 2018

The match was played on the sidelines of this year’s Super Kabaddi League.

Pakistan has a rich history in the sport and has won medals in international events including South Asian Games, Asian Games and Kabaddi World Cup.

Story first published: 8th May 2018