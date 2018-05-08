Women compete in Kabaddi match for first time in history

May 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A women’s kabaddi match was played for the first time in Pakistan’s history at Nishtar Sports Complex in Lahore.

The match featured Strawberry Ambitions and Strawberry Dreams in action. The Ambitions managed to defeat Dreams by 33-31 in the close encounter.

#WomeninKabaddi was one of the top trends on Twitter with netizens promoting the match.

The match was played on the sidelines of this year’s Super Kabaddi League.

Pakistan has a rich history in the sport and has won medals in international events including South Asian Games, Asian Games and Kabaddi World Cup.

Sports

Story first published: 8th May 2018

 

