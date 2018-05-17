Will give a surprise after Ramazan: Amir Khan

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan announced that he will give a huge surprise after the month of Ramazan.

He made the announcement during a press talk in Lahore.

Khan said that his next fight is scheduled in September and he will also organize a boxing league in the same month.

The Olympic medal winner stated that Pakistani boxers will feature in the first edition of the boxing lead.

“Maybe Indian players will participate in the tournament,” he said.

 

