English county Surrey has signed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for their matches in June.

Kohli will be seen in action during the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London one-day tournament, British news agency Sky Sports reported.

“It has long been an ambition of mine to play county cricket and I am thankful to Alec Stewart and Surrey for allowing me the opportunity to join them during their 2018 season. I can’t wait to get to the Kia Oval,” said Kohli.

Surrey’s Director of Cricket and former England wicket keeper batsman Alec Stewart said, “We are thrilled to have signed the biggest name in world cricket for the month of June. Playing and training alongside Virat will be a massive benefit for our players who will have the opportunity to learn so much from him.

“At a time when there is much discussion around the future of county cricket, the arrival of Virat should give our domestic game a massive boost and positive exposure around the cricketing world which in turn can benefit every county.”

Story first published: 4th May 2018