Veteran Ribery signs Bayern extension until 2019

May 7, 2018
Veteran winger Franck Ribery, 35, has signed a one-year extension to stay at Bayern Munich until 2019, the German giants announced on Monday.

“I am very happy to be able to play for another year at this great club,” said Ribery in a statement.

“Munich has long since become a home for my family and I, therefore, am proud to be able to play in the FC Bayern shirt next season.”

Ribery joined Bayern in 2007, scoring 80 goals in 247 Bundesliga appearances and has won the German league title for a joint record eighth time this season. -AFP

