The quarter finals of the Super Kabaddi League 2018 will be played on Tuesday.

Lahore Thunder lost to Sahiwal Bulls and Islamabad All Stars were beaten by Kashmir Janbaaz in their pool eliminator matches.

Karachi Zorawars will take on Kashmir Janbaaz while Gwadar Bahadurs will play Faisalabad Sherdils.

Peshawar Haiders will face Sahiwal Bulls and Gujrat Warriors will face Multan Sikandars.

The winner of the quarter finals will progress to the semi finals which will be played on 9th May.

The final will be contested on 10th May.

Story first published: 8th May 2018