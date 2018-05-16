Street Children Football World Cup: Uzbekistan beat Pakistan in thrilling final

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

In a match that went down to the last goal, Uzbekistan beat Pakistan on penalties in the final of the Street Children Football World Cup on Wednesday. 

The thrilling match came to a finish and Uzbekistan were the victors after defeating Pakistan  6-5 on penalties. The match was decided on penalties after both teams were 1-1 at extra time.

Pakistan came in at second place in the Street Children Football World Cup. In 2014, Pakistan finished at number three.

Pakistan had reached the final of the tournament after beating Indonesia two days ago. Interestingly, that match was also decided on penalties as Pakistan beat Indonesia 5-4.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

