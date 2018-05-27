Sting operation shows ex-Pakistani cricketer sitting with ‘fixers’

Arab news agency Al Jazeera filmed former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza, sitting in a room, with an ex-Indian first class cricketer Robin Morris who was discussing ways to facilitate spot-fixing in the sport.
Although Raza does not speak in the video shot by the journalist but he is seen sitting with the ex-cricketer as he talks about corruption in the sport.
Al Jazeera will air the documentary on Sunday. The former Indian cricketer discusses his plan of starting a Twenty20 tournament for betting and spot-fixing in Dubai.
He added that B, C and D grade players can participate.
Hasan Raza has denied to comment on the matter while Robin Morris said that he has not done anything wrong.
Al Jazeera recorded another video in which a person named Gaurav Rajkumar is discussing about organizing a four-team tournament in the United Arab Emirates. Morris is also seen in the video clips.
