Sting operation shows ex-Pakistani cricketer sitting with ‘fixers’

Although Raza does not speak in the video shot by the journalist but he is seen sitting with the ex-cricketer as he talks about corruption in the sport.Al Jazeera will air the documentary on Sunday. The former Indian cricketer discusses his plan of starting a Twenty20 tournament for betting and spot-fixing in Dubai.He added that B, C and D grade players can participate.Hasan Raza has denied to comment on the matter while Robin Morris said that he has not done anything wrong.Al Jazeera recorded another video in which a person named Gaurav Rajkumar is discussing about organizing a four-team tournament in the United Arab Emirates. Morris is also seen in the video clips.

Story first published: 27th May 2018