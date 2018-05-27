Sting operation shows ex-Pakistani cricketer sitting with ‘fixers’

May 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Arab news agency Al Jazeera filmed former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza, sitting in a room, with an ex-Indian first class cricketer Robin Morris who was discussing ways to facilitate spot-fixing in the sport.

Although Raza does not speak in the video shot by the journalist but he is seen sitting with the ex-cricketer as he talks about corruption in the sport.

Al Jazeera will air the documentary on Sunday. The former Indian cricketer discusses his plan of starting a Twenty20 tournament for betting and spot-fixing in Dubai.

He added that B, C and D grade players can participate.

Hasan Raza has denied to comment on the matter while Robin Morris said that he has not done anything wrong.

Al Jazeera recorded another video in which a person named Gaurav Rajkumar is discussing about organizing a four-team tournament in the United Arab Emirates. Morris is also seen in the video clips.
Published in Sports

Story first published: 27th May 2018

 

See Also

ICC to investigate ‘pitch-fixing’ allegations in Sri Lanka Tests

May 26, 2018 10:14 pm

PSL fixing: Shahzaib Hasan banned for one year

February 28, 2018 7:34 pm

1,000 days of war: How the Saudi-led conflict has destroyed Yemen

December 20, 2017 1:45 pm

Bombshell fixing claims rock Ashes series

December 14, 2017 5:42 pm

Arthur praises Pakistan player over spot fixing case

October 22, 2017 6:54 pm

Watch: Sarfraz Ahmed hailed over foiling fixing bid

October 21, 2017 10:33 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.