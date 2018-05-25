Smith to make comeback in Canadian T20 tournament

May 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former Australia captain Steve Smith will return to cricket after the ball-tampering scandal as a marquee player at next month’s Global T20 Canada league.

Smith was banned for 12 months from national and state teams for his role in the scandal in Cape Town in March, but the suspension does not extend to domestic tournaments outside his home nation.

The 28-year-old joins compatriot Chris Lynn as well as Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi for the month-long tournament.

Australia batsman David Warner, who also received a year-long ban for his role in the South Africa scandal, is expected to join the June 28-July 16 tournament as a marquee.

Global T20 Canada will have a total of six teams with five representing Canadian cities — Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks.

The players’ draft will be held next week.

Cricket West Indies will have a representative team in the event with only Caribbean players. All matches will be held at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club near Toronto.

Smith and Warner will not be available for Australia until April next year. Batsman Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban for the tampering incident.

Australia, captained by Tim Paine, head to England to play a series of limited overs matches next month, their first international cricket since the ill-fated South Africa tour. – Reuters

Published in Sports

Story first published: 25th May 2018

 

See Also

Sri Lanka cricketer Silva quits tour after father’s murder

May 25, 2018 2:14 am

Pakistan pounce as England’s top-order exposed again

May 24, 2018 11:38 pm

England 184 all out against Pakistan in 1st Test

May 24, 2018 8:57 pm

England bat against Pakistan in Lord’s Test

May 24, 2018 2:50 pm

Kohli to skip Surrey stint after suffering neck injury

May 24, 2018 2:18 pm

Bess to make England Test debut against Pakistan

May 23, 2018 9:16 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

| Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

| Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.