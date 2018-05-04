Shadab Khan took six wickets as Pakistan bowled out Northamptonshire for 259 runs on the first day of their tour match at Northampton.

Northamptonshire won the toss and chose to bat first in the fixture.

Adam Rossington was the top scorer for the team as he made 90 runs from 135 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes.

Rob Newton made 35 runs from 93 balls after scoring four boundaries while Richard Levi played a knock of 31 runs from 29 deliveries which included five fours.

Ricardo Vasconcelos contributed 30 runs with the bat.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he ended up with figures of six for 77 in 19 overs. Rahat Ali grabbed two wickets and Haris Sohail dismissed one Northamptonshire batsman.

Pakistan are batting at 6/0 with Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease. The openers are not out at three runs each.

Story first published: 4th May 2018