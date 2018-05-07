Shadab Khan and Asad Shafiq helped Pakistan defeat Northamptonshire by nine wickets in their tour match at Northampton on Monday.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first.

They scored 259 runs in their first innings as Adam Rossington made 90 runs for the team. Rob Newton, Richard Levi and Ricardo Vasconcelos made 35, 31 and 30 runs respectively.

Shadab Khan took six wickets while Rahat Ali dismissed two batsman and Haris Sohail grabbed one wicket.

Pakistan were bowled out for 428 in their first innings as Asad Shafiq remained unbeaten at 186 runs while Haris Sohail made 79 runs and Babar Azam contributed 57 runs for the team.

Steven Crook and Rob Keogh grabbed four wickets each.

The hosts made 301 runs in the second innings as Newton made 118 runs while Josh Cobb and Rossington contributed 52 and 42 runs respectively for the team.

Mohammad Abbas and Shadab Khan took four wickets each and Rahat Ali dismissed two wickets.

Pakistan chased down the target of 133 runs in 27 overs as Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail made 59 and 55 respectively.

Story first published: 7th May 2018