Sarfraz lauds bowlers for great job

May 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is proud of his side’s comprehensive win in the 1st Test against England, with the hosts carrying their poor away form into the home season.

“I’m very proud of my team, the way the young players produced their talent,” Ahmed said after the match. “When we came here we were very inexperienced, but we were very confident. We have a very good bowling side.”

“The way the bowlers did a job for us was great. We worked really hard on our fielding. Our catching was fantastic. The Malahide game (against Ireland) was a very tough game, the way we won the match it was good for us,” Ahmed said.

Pakistan beat England by the commanding margin of nine wickets to win the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Set just 64 for victory on the fourth morning, Pakistan finished on 66 for one before lunch to go 1-0 up in this two-match series.

Imam-ul-Haq was 18 not out and Haris Sohail, who hit the winning boundary off Dominic Bess, 39 not out.

England were undone by two top-order batting collapses, slumping to 184 all out after winning the toss in their first innings and declining to 160 for six in their second before fifties from Jos Buttler and Test debutant Dominic Bess prevented an innings defeat.

This was England’s seventh loss in 10 Tests as their first match under new national selector Ed Smith ended in a resounding defeat.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 27th May 2018

 

See Also

Imran arrives in Karachi, meets business delegation

May 27, 2018 8:35 pm

Root and Bayliss slam fixing claims

May 27, 2018 8:32 pm

Two traffic policemen shot dead in Quetta

May 27, 2018 8:16 pm

PCB’s anti-corruption unit contacts Hasan Raza in light of allegations

May 27, 2018 4:35 pm

Pakistan cruise to victory in Lord’s against England by 9 wickets

May 27, 2018 3:53 pm

Govt tasked ISI to end Faizabad sit-in: Ministry of Defence report

May 27, 2018 3:34 pm

 

Full Programs

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 26 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.