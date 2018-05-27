Sarfraz lauds bowlers for great job

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is proud of his side’s comprehensive win in the 1st Test against England, with the hosts carrying their poor away form into the home season.

“I’m very proud of my team, the way the young players produced their talent,” Ahmed said after the match. “When we came here we were very inexperienced, but we were very confident. We have a very good bowling side.”

“The way the bowlers did a job for us was great. We worked really hard on our fielding. Our catching was fantastic. The Malahide game (against Ireland) was a very tough game, the way we won the match it was good for us,” Ahmed said.

Pakistan beat England by the commanding margin of nine wickets to win the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Set just 64 for victory on the fourth morning, Pakistan finished on 66 for one before lunch to go 1-0 up in this two-match series.

Imam-ul-Haq was 18 not out and Haris Sohail, who hit the winning boundary off Dominic Bess, 39 not out.

England were undone by two top-order batting collapses, slumping to 184 all out after winning the toss in their first innings and declining to 160 for six in their second before fifties from Jos Buttler and Test debutant Dominic Bess prevented an innings defeat.

This was England’s seventh loss in 10 Tests as their first match under new national selector Ed Smith ended in a resounding defeat.

Story first published: 27th May 2018