Saeed Anwar smashed his brilliant 194-run innings 21 years ago

May 21, 2018
Twenty-one years on and we still can't get over former Pakistani batting great Saeed Anwar's 194-run innings that he smashed against India. 

Anwar's 194 runs remained the highest score in ODIs for 12 years before it was broken. On that day, Saeed Anwar punished Indian bowlers to no end, smashing sixes and fours all over the place.

At the time, Anwar had broken West Indian legend Viv Richard's record when he smashed the highest total in an ODI.

No Pakistani batsman has been able to break Saeed Anwar's record till now.
