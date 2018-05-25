Ronaldinho denies reports of marrying two women at once

Ace Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has denied the rumours of marrying two women at the same time.

“It’s the biggest lie,” the Barcelona star said during an interview to Globo Esporto. “I am not getting married.”

He went on to say that the whole world was phoning him to get an update on the story.

Newspaper O Dia first reported that Ronaldinho will be marrying his two fiancées Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza in August 2018.

Ronaldinho began his relationship with Beatriz in 2016 while he was still in a relationship with Priscilla.

Story first published: 25th May 2018