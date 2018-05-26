Players were not aware of smart watch rule: Sethi

May 26, 2018
Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi said that its players were not aware of the rules regarding smart-watches on the cricket field.

Najam Sethi, speaking with SAMAA TV, said that the players were not aware of the rules nor the officials knew about it.

Sethi stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) disposed the matter after issuing the warning.

He went on to say that the media sensationalized the matter.

ICC’s anti-corruption officials had told Pakistan’s players not to wear smart watches on the field after a couple of their players were seen with them on the first day at Lord’s.
