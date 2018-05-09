Players can participate in two foreign leagues only: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has restricted centrally contracted players to participate only in two foreign leagues in a season.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by PCB chairman Najam Sethi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Agenda of the PCB top brass meeting was to discuss rules for privately organized cricket, NOC policy for players participating in foreign leagues, proposed domestic cricket structure and existing cricket infrastructure and its upgradation.

In a statement, PCB said that centrally contracted players will be allowed to participate in two leagues only in a cricket season.

It said non-contracted players are bound to play at least three domestic first class matches for them to be entitled to receive NOC.

It further said that retired players do not need any NOC from PCB; however, as per ICC rule they are bound to obtain NOC from PCB for two years from the date of their retirement.

Domestic players match fees would be enhanced in order to financially strengthen regional players to bring them at par with the departmental players, PCB said.

Organization of PCB-controlled club cricket at districts level will be outsourced. This tournament will be in addition to the mandatory requirement of districts to organize two club level tournaments, the board said.

Chairman Najam Sethi endorsed the decisions.

Story first published: 9th May 2018