PCB’s anti-corruption unit contacts Hasan Raza in light of allegations

The anti-corruption unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has contacted ex-cricket Hasan Raza in light of recent allegations that he was involved in spot-fixing.

According to details, the PCB’s anti-corruption unit asked questions from the Pakistani cricketer relating to the video in which he can be seen sitting in a room, with an ex-Indian first class cricketer Robin Morris who was discussing ways to facilitate spot-fixing in the sport.

Although Raza does not speak in the video shot by the journalist but he is seen sitting with the ex-cricketer as he talks about corruption in the sport.

The PCB sought additional details from Hasan Raza regarding the alleged fixer. The PCB told Hasan Raza that he would have to appear before the anti-corruption unit if he was asked to do so.

Story first published: 27th May 2018