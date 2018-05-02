Pakistan’s first intl Kabaddi league begins

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Just forget about low-profile inter-district Kabaddi championships in the country. Pakistan is now kicking off a full-fledged international Kabaddi league in Lahore on Wednesday.

The first-ever international event is being organised by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation.

It features 16 international players, from seven countries, and 116 national players.

Four matches are being played today.

In pool A matches, Gujrat will play against Gwadar and Lahore take on Sahiwal. In Pool B matches, Islamabad will play against Peshawar and Faisalabad will take on Kashmir.

Total 10 teams will play matches on single league basis and the top two teams at the end of the league matches will play the final on May 10.

Franchised based teams representing cities of Lahore, Multan Gujrat, Karachi, Islamabad, Gwadar, Faisalabad and Peshawar will feature in the inaugural edition of Super Kabaddi League.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan remain No.1 T20I team in the world

May 2, 2018 6:53 pm

ODI rankings: England overtake India to claim top spot

May 2, 2018 6:39 pm

May Day: ‘90% industrial units in Pakistan not implementing eight-hour shifts’

May 2, 2018 1:08 pm

Only well-paid, well-educated work force can take Pakistan forward: PM Abbasi

May 1, 2018 11:32 pm

Hafeez clears bowling test, permitted to bowl in international cricket

May 1, 2018 10:52 pm

ICC test rankings: India stay at no.1, Bangladesh go above the Windies

May 1, 2018 6:13 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.