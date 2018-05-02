Pakistan’s first intl Kabaddi league begins

Just forget about low-profile inter-district Kabaddi championships in the country. Pakistan is now kicking off a full-fledged international Kabaddi league in Lahore on Wednesday.

The first-ever international event is being organised by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation.

It features 16 international players, from seven countries, and 116 national players.

Four matches are being played today.

In pool A matches, Gujrat will play against Gwadar and Lahore take on Sahiwal. In Pool B matches, Islamabad will play against Peshawar and Faisalabad will take on Kashmir.

Total 10 teams will play matches on single league basis and the top two teams at the end of the league matches will play the final on May 10.

Franchised based teams representing cities of Lahore, Multan Gujrat, Karachi, Islamabad, Gwadar, Faisalabad and Peshawar will feature in the inaugural edition of Super Kabaddi League.

Story first published: 2nd May 2018