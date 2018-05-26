Pakistan’s Babar out of England series with wrist inury

May 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan suffered a setback after dominating the second day’s play in the first Test against England at Lord’s on Friday when in-form batsman Babar Azam was ruled out of the rest of the two-match series with a wrist injury.

Babar top-scored with 68 in Pakistan’s stumps total of 350 for eight — a lead of 166 runs after they bowled England out for 184 in their first innings.

But he was forced to retire hurt after being struck a painful blow on the wrist by England pace bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The 23-year-old, for whom this was indeed an unlucky 13th Test, received sympathetic applause from a large crowd as he walked off after several’ minutes of on-field treatment

Babar was taken to a hospital for a scan which confirmed he would not be able to get back on the field at Lord’s or indeed take part in next week’s second Test at Headingley.

“We took him for a precautionary X-ray which unfortunately confirmed a fractured left wrist,” said Pakistan physiotherapist Cliff Deacon.

“It normally takes four to six weeks to heal so we will further assess him with further X-rays.” – AFP

