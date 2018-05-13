Pakistani hockey legend Mansoor Ahmad laid to rest in Karachi

Prominent cricket and hockey sports personalities took part in Mansoor Ahmed's funeral prayers. PHF Secretary Shahbaz Senior, Olympian Islahuddin, former cricketer Jalaludin, senator Iqbal Muhammad and Saleem Jafar attended the funeral.Mansoor Ahmad passed away in Karachi on Saturday. Mansoor Ahmad passed away due to a heart disease.Mansoor Ahmad was being treated at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). He was suffering from heart disease for the past few months. He was shifted to the ICU in the morning after his health worsened.Mansoor Ahmad was a former captain of the Pakistan Hockey Team who played as a goalkeeper. He played for the national squad from 1986 to 2000.

