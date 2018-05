Mujtaba Hassan Mughal broke the record of most walnuts smashed with a nunchaku in one minute.

He got his name enlisted in the Guinness Book of World Records after smashing 118 walnuts with a nunchaku.

It was previously held by India’s Prabhakar Reddy who had broken 108 walnuts in a minute.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 21st May 2018