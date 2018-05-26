Pakistan women’s team leave for Malaysia to take part in Asia Cup

Pakistan women’s cricket team left for Malaysia on Saturday to take part in the 2018 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup.

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia are taking part in the tournament.

The tournament will be played in round-robin format from June 1 till June 11.

The green shirts, led by Bismah Maroof, will play their first game against Thailand on June 3 and will face Bangladesh on June 4. The team will square-off against Sri Lanka on June 6 and Malaysia on June 7.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on June 9.

Veteran batsman Syeda Nain Abidi said that the beauty of Twenty20 cricket lies in the fact that no one knows what is going to happen in the next two to three balls.

“India has always come under pressure,” Abidi said.

She added that the side is making all efforts to beat India in the tournament.

Trainer Jamal Hussain said that the team is ready to put on a good show in the tournament.

He went on to said power and speed is given more importance as more Twenty20 and One-Day International tournaments are being organized.

Pakistan (squad): Bismah Maroof (captain), Nain Abidi, Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawazm Natalia Pervaiz, Javeria Raufm Umaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu

Story first published: 26th May 2018