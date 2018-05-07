Pakistan to host six nation hockey tournament

May 7, 2018
Raza Haidery

Pakistan will be hosting a six-nation hockey tournament in the first week of September.

This has been stated by Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Shahbaz Ahmad Sr in an interview with APP.

He said that the foreign teams to participate in the tournament include Pakistan, Oman, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

Shahbaz senior said the tournament will be held from September 2-10 and has been included in the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) calendar.

He said venue of the tournament was yet to be decided.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

