Pakistan will hold a practice session ahead of the first Test against England on Tuesday.

The first Test at Lord’s will begin from May 24.

The visitors will give final touces to their preparation under the guidance of the coaches.

Mohammad Amir, who faced knee problems during the one-off Test against Ireland, bowled aggressively during the nets session.

Pakistan beat England by 75 runs when the two teams faced each other at Lord’s in 2016.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 22nd May 2018