Pakistan take on Northamptonshire in four-day tour match

May 4, 2018
Raza Haidery

The four-day tour match between Pakistan and Northamptonshire will be played at Northampton on Friday.

Pakistan’s previous tour game against Kent ended in a draw due to cloudy weather.

The visitors last played a match against Northamptonshire back in 2006 and won the fixture by seven wickets.

The green shirts are playing tour matches before their Test matches against Ireland and England starting this month.

Pakistan’s one-off Test match against Ireland will be played at Dublin from May 11 to May 15.

The two-match Test series against England will kick off as the first match will be played at Lord’s from May 24 to May 28. The second fixture will take place at Leeds from June 1 to June 5.

Pakistan will also play two Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland during the tour.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

