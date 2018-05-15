Pakistan suffer early blows in chase of 160

May 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail and Asad Shafiq were back in the pavilion early as the side chase 160 runs in the one-off Test against Ireland.

Ireland were dismissed for 339 in 129.3 overs.

Kevin O’Brien made 118 runs while Stuart Thompson made 53 runs.

Ali was caught by Paul Stirling from the bowling of Tim Murtagh after scoring two runs. Haris Sohail was the next man to be dismissed as he was caught by Ed Joyce from the bowling of Boyd Rankin.

Murtagh got his second wicket of the innings as he cleaned up Asad Shafiq.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 15th May 2018

 

