Pakistan remain No.1 T20I team in the world

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan remained the No.1 team in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Men’s Team Rankings.

Pakistan is continuing to hold a four-point lead over second-placed Australia, with India at No.3 after gaining two points in the latest update.

There were, in fact, no changes in the top seven positions, but the big development was down at No.8, where Afghanistan are the new entrants.

Sri Lanka, earlier ranked eighth, have slipped to ninth after losing four points following the update, which took the 2014-15 season out of the equation and weighted results from 2015-16 and 2016-17 at 50 per cent. While Sri Lanka lost ground, Afghanistan gained a point to move up.

Above them, there were no changes in points for Pakistan (130) and Australia (126), though India, England, South Africa and the Windies gained two, one, three and three points respectively.

Bangladesh are in 10th place, followed by Scotland, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Oman and Ireland.

Behind Ireland, who have 33 points, are Nepal, but they have played just four games and need to play one more before being ranked.

 

