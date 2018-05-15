Pakistan qualify for Street Child World Cup 2018 final

Pakistan has qualified for the final of Street Child World Cup 2018 as they eliminated Indonesia in the semifinal.
Pakistan beat Indonesia 5-4 on penalties to qualify for the final. They will take on Uzbekistan for the title.
Pakistan had qualified for the semifinal after beating Tajikistan 2-0 on Sunday.
Pakistan began its campaign with a goalless draw against Uzbekistan and went on to beat hosts Russia 3-1.
The tournament features teams from all over the world.
