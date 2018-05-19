Pakistan play Leicestershire in two-day practice game

May 19, 2018
Raza Haidery

The two-day practice match between Pakistan and Leicestershire will be played from Saturday at Leicester.

The visitors drew against the hosts when the two sides played each other back in 2010.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir is also fit and is expected to bowl in the match today.

It is the perfect opportunity for Pakistan to work on their weakness before they head into the two-match Test series against England.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will be played at Lord’s on May 24. The second game of the series will be contested at Leeds from June 1.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 19th May 2018

 

