Mohammad Abbas, who took eight wickets in the Lord’s Test against England, climbed nine positions to reach No. 20 in the rankings.Mohammad Amir improved five positions to reach No. 32 in the standings. Hasan Ali climbed 26 spots to reach No. 61 in the bowlers’ ranking.Azhar Ali, on the other hand, retained his 12th position in the batsmen’s rankings.Pakistan has the opportunity to snatch the fifth position in the team’s ranking from England if they whitewash the hosts in the Test series.

Story first published: 29th May 2018