Pakistan pacers improve in Test rankings

May 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Pakistani fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir have improved their positions in the ICC Test Rankings.

Mohammad Abbas, who took eight wickets in the Lord’s Test against England, climbed nine positions to reach No. 20 in the rankings.

Mohammad Amir improved five positions to reach No. 32 in the standings. Hasan Ali climbed 26 spots to reach No. 61 in the bowlers’ ranking.

Azhar Ali, on the other hand, retained his 12th position in the batsmen’s rankings.

Pakistan has the opportunity to snatch the fifth position in the team’s ranking from England if they whitewash the hosts in the Test series.   
Published in Sports

Story first published: 29th May 2018

 

See Also

Dera Ismail Khan ‘buries’ Hindu, Christian, Muslim differences

May 29, 2018 11:45 am

Meera is married to Atiq-ur-Rehman, rules court

May 28, 2018 7:14 pm

Nawaz hugs emotional supporter after security scare

May 28, 2018 4:51 pm

Spy Chronicles: Army orders inquiry against former DG ISI

May 28, 2018 4:20 pm

Kid in Jamrud thinks Fata just joined Pakistan

May 28, 2018 10:18 am

Watch: Brilliant Abbas crushes England

May 28, 2018 12:29 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 28 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 28 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.