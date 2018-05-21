Pakistan – Leicestershire game ends in a draw

The two-day tour match between Pakistan and Leicestershire ended in a draw.

Pakistan, electing to bat, declared at 321/9 in their first innings as Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman and newcomer Usman Salahuddin scored half centuries.

Azhar Ali made 73 runs from 127 balls after 13 boundaries to his name. His opening partner Fakhar Zaman contributed 71 runs with the bat with the help of 14 boundaries.

Usman Salahuddin remained unbeaten at 69 runs as he hit five fours.

Dieter Klein, Tom Wells, Ateeq Javid and Aadil Ali took two wickets each for the hosts.

Leicestershire were 226/6 at stumps. Ateeq Javid made 54 runs from 115 balls after hitting seven fours and a six while Aadil Ali contributed 41 runs with the bat with seven fours to his name.

Shadab Khan grabbed two wickets for Pakistan while Mohammad Abbas, Saad Ali and Fakhar Zaman also dismissed one batsman.

