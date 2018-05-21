Pakistan – Leicestershire game ends in a draw

May 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The two-day tour match between Pakistan and Leicestershire ended in a draw.

Pakistan, electing to bat, declared at 321/9 in their first innings as Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman and newcomer Usman Salahuddin scored half centuries.

Azhar Ali made 73 runs from 127 balls after 13 boundaries to his name. His opening partner Fakhar Zaman contributed 71 runs with the bat with the help of 14 boundaries.

Usman Salahuddin remained unbeaten at 69 runs as he hit five fours.

Dieter Klein, Tom Wells, Ateeq Javid and Aadil Ali took two wickets each for the hosts.

Leicestershire were 226/6 at stumps. Ateeq Javid made 54 runs from 115 balls after hitting seven fours and a six while Aadil Ali contributed 41 runs with the bat with seven fours to his name.

Shadab Khan grabbed two wickets for Pakistan while Mohammad Abbas, Saad Ali and Fakhar Zaman also dismissed one batsman.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 21st May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan beat India to win gold in int’l taekwondo championship

May 21, 2018 12:20 pm

Karachi’s heat takes its toll on cricketers

May 20, 2018 8:20 pm

Nawaz ignores NAB’s summon for a second time, does not appear before court

May 20, 2018 8:02 pm

Bin Qasim power plant gets fixed but Karachi continues to brave load shedding

May 20, 2018 4:43 pm

India court jails ex-diplomat for spying for Pakistan

May 20, 2018 12:47 pm

Sabika Sheikh’s body to reach Karachi on Tuesday or Wednesday: father

May 20, 2018 12:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 20 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 4nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 20 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 4nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 20 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.