Waqas Maqsood grabbed six wickets as Federal Areas defeated Balochistan by 98 runs in the ongoing Pakistan Cup at Faisalabad.

Balochistan won the toss and chose to field.

Federal Areas were bowled out for 304 runs with skipper Sohaib Maqsood, Raza Ali Dar and Abid Ali scoring half centuries for the team.

Maqsood was the stand out performer as he made 92 runs from 47 balls which included six boundaries and eight sixes.

Abid Ali scored run-a-ball 73 runs after hitting 10 boundaries and two sixes whereas Raza Ali hit nine fours and a six to contribute 70 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets for Balochistan while Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed two batsmen.

The Balochistan side, chasing 305 runs to win, were bowled out after amassing 206 runs on the scoreboard in 23.2 overs. Sohail Khan and Bismillah Khan made 42 runs for the team while Ramiz Raja and Anwar Ali made 38 and 34 runs respectively.

Waqas Maqsood ended up with figures of six for 63 runs in 7.2 overs. Zafar Gohar, Agha Salman and Aashiq Ali took a wicket each.

Story first published: 4th May 2018