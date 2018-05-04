Pakistan Cup 2018: Sindh – Punjab fixture ends in a tie

May 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Pakistan Cup 2018 encounter between Sindh and Punjab on Friday at Faisalabad ended in a tie.

Sindh won the toss and chose to field first. Punjab scored 310/9 in 50 overs.

Asif Ali made 138 runs from 91 balls with 14 boundaries and seven sixes to his name. Sahibzada Farhan contributed 73 runs from 69 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Abdul Samad and Mohammad Rizwan made 28 and 21 runs respectively for the side.

Bilal Asif grabbed three wickets for Sindh while Taj Wali dismissed two batsmen. Mohammad Asghar, Fawad Alam and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each.

Sindh were restricted to 310/7 in their 50 overs.

Opener Salman Butt made 101 runs from 91 balls with the help of 17 boundaries. Iftikhar Ahmed scored 95 runs from 94 runs after hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Fawad Alam and Bilal Asif made 38 and 21 runs respectively for the team.

Usama Mir took four wickets while Ashfaq Ahmed and Imran Khan dismissed one batsmen each.

Asif Ali was named the Player of the Match.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

See Also

Explainer: You have a Bahria Town plot, now what?

May 4, 2018 11:29 pm

Shadab takes six as Northamptonshire dismissed for 259

May 4, 2018 10:55 pm

Gunmen kill six labourers in Balochistan: police

May 4, 2018 6:24 pm

Pakistan take on Northamptonshire in four-day tour match

May 4, 2018 3:05 pm

Heatwave alert: Five deaths in Sindh, low attendance in schools

May 4, 2018 1:27 pm

Pakistan Cup 2018: Waqas takes six as Federal Areas beat Balochistan

May 4, 2018 11:07 am

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 04 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 04 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.