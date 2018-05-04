The Pakistan Cup 2018 encounter between Sindh and Punjab on Friday at Faisalabad ended in a tie.

Sindh won the toss and chose to field first. Punjab scored 310/9 in 50 overs.

Asif Ali made 138 runs from 91 balls with 14 boundaries and seven sixes to his name. Sahibzada Farhan contributed 73 runs from 69 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Abdul Samad and Mohammad Rizwan made 28 and 21 runs respectively for the side.

Bilal Asif grabbed three wickets for Sindh while Taj Wali dismissed two batsmen. Mohammad Asghar, Fawad Alam and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each.

Sindh were restricted to 310/7 in their 50 overs.

Opener Salman Butt made 101 runs from 91 balls with the help of 17 boundaries. Iftikhar Ahmed scored 95 runs from 94 runs after hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Fawad Alam and Bilal Asif made 38 and 21 runs respectively for the team.

Usama Mir took four wickets while Ashfaq Ahmed and Imran Khan dismissed one batsmen each.

Asif Ali was named the Player of the Match.

Story first published: 4th May 2018