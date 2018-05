Kamran Akmal was handed a one-match ban while Ahmad Shehzad was fined over misconduct in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2018.

Shehzad, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the tournament, was fined 40 percent of the match fee over a verbal spat with his team mate.

Akmal, the captain of Federal Areas, has been suspended for a match due to slow over rate in a fixture.

Two more players have been fined for violating the laws of the game.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 5th May 2018