Pakistan won the first Test match at Lord’s against England by nine wickets, beating the hosts convincingly by outclassing them in all three departments of the game.

Mohammad Abbas was named the Player of the Match for his spectacular performance, which saw him notching eight wickets–four in each innings.

As the fourth day began, England lost four wickets in seven balls to give Pakistan the upper hand in the first Test match.

Needing only 64 runs to win, Pakistan finished the game in just minutes. Haris Sohail finished the game in style my hitting Bess for a four at midwicket.

Well played Team Pakistan. Historic Victory. Unity, Faith, Discipline, Talent, Professionalism. Congrats Skipper Sarfraz. Congrats Micky Arthur and Coaches. Congrats Pakistanis. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) May 27, 2018

An impressive fifty by Bess was enough to ensure that England did not suffer from an innings defeat against Pakistan. However, the hosts were only able to extend their lead by so much–England handed Pakistan a 65-run target as they were bowled out for 242 in their second innings.

Pakistan are currently batting and have lost their first wicket, Azhar Ali.

Every player of Pakistan performed well: Javed Miandad

Pakistani batting great Javed Miandad praised the cricket team for performing well and winning the match. Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Miandad said that every player of the team did justice with his role and lived up to expectations.

“We outclassed England in all three departments,” he said. “Pakistan were better in bowling, batting and fielding against the English side.”

Miandad said that there were some lessons to learn as well from the victory. He said that Pakistani batsmen were still not implementing some basic rules.

“This is because we have never been taught how to play proper cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

Story first published: 27th May 2018